Ludhiana: 6 livestock farmers to get CM awards on Mar 21,22

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, on Wednesday, announced the names of the livestock farmers to be conferred Chief Minister Awards during the upcoming Pashu Palan Mela, which will be held on March 21 and 22. In the buffalo category, Gurlal Singh from Kararwala village in Bathinda district will be awarded. (HT Photo)

In the buffalo category, Gurlal Singh from Kararwala village in Bathinda district will be awarded. He owns 60 buffaloes. Out of which 25 milking buffaloes are producing 235 liters of milk daily. He sells milk directly to consumers and prepares paneer, khoya and ghee.

In the field of goat farming, Baldev Singh Sandhu from Manuke Sandhu village in Ludhiana district will be awarded. After completing his college education, he started goat farming in 2021. Currently, he has 200 animals. He has prepared his farm as a breeding farm. He has also formed a ‘Beetle Breeders Club’.

In the field of fish farming, the award will be shared by two farmers. The first farmer, Amiteshwar Singh Gill, is from Moga district. A dentist by profession, he has been doing fish farming for the last three years and the production capacity of his fish farm is seven tons per year.

The other farmer is Parminderjit Singh, from Kapurthala district. He has been doing fish farming business with modern techniques for the last three years. He has combined fishpond and pig farming with an integrated farming system. His fish farm is spread over an area of four acres in which 10 tons of fish are being produced annually.

The other two farmers will also share the award in the Pig farming category. The first farmer is Harinderpal Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib district. He started this profession in 2016. At present, he has a total of 1200 animals including 120 sows. For the last three years, 500-700 pigs are being sold every year from his farm. The other farmer is Surinderpal Singh from Ferozepur district. He also started pig farming in 2016. Around 400 pigs are also sold every year on his farm. He strictly follows scientific methods and biosecurity rules for the health care of the pigs.

Ravinder Singh Grewal, director of extension education said that varsity is making all out efforts for the development of the livestock sector in the state by strengthening its extension programmers. The university organises competitions by assessing the extent and impact of adoption of these technologies in improving the productivity and profitability of different category livestock farming systems. In response the university received several applications. A committee of experts including deans and directors visited the livestock farmers who participated in the competitions and evaluated the total farming system. After the final decision, the university announced the names of winners in different categories.

Grewal informed that these awards carry plaque, shawl, and citation along with cash. In the buffalo category, the cash prize is ₹ 21,000, in Fish farming it is ₹ 11,000, and for Pig and Goat farming it is ₹ 5100 each.