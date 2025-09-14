Ludhiana: 60gm heroin seized, women peddlers held

Samrala police have arrested two women on charges of smuggling and supplying heroin to college students near Mohali and Chandigarh. The police have recovered 60 grams of heroin from their possession. The women in police custody in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Station house officer Pavittar Singh said that a routine vehicle check near the Haidon police post led to the discovery. “During the inspection of a bus travelling from Ludhiana to Chandigarh, two women tried to flee the scene when they saw the police. We managed to apprehend them after a brief chase,” he said.

“Upon interrogation, the two women revealed their modus operandi. They had been living in a PG accommodation in Balongi village, Mohali, and had been actively involved in the drug trade for over a year. The heroin was procured from the Ferozpur border area and supplied to young students around well-known colleges in Chandigarh and Mohali. The women admitted to using the recovered heroin themselves and distributing it as a way to fund their addiction and support a desire for an affluent lifestyle,” the SHO added.

The accused were identified as Iqbal Kaur of Bathinda, and Amanpreet alias Anamika of Barnala. Both women, aged between 25 and 28 years, had no prior criminal record but had been engaged in this drug trade due to the lure of easy money and high living standards.

The police have registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. “We are conducting further investigations to uncover the full network behind this operation,” said the SHO. Authorities suspect more players are involved in the supply chain, and efforts are ongoing to trace their connections in major cities.

SHO Pavittar Singh mentioned that both girls consume drugs. Their addiction to drugs had led to their divorce. After the separation, they were living in a PG accommodation in Balongi.