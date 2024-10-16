Ludhiana: 67.9% final turnout in panchayat polls

The final turnout for the panchayat polls in 784 villages of the district is 67.9%, the district administration informed on Wednesday. On Tuesday, there were reports of 58.9% voting. There are 941 panchayats in the district and the office-bearers for 147 of them were elected unanimously. Ludhiana district election officer Jitendra Jorwal said 1,408 booths were set up across the district. (HT File)

In the panchayats that went to polls, there were 10,77,485 voters, including 5,73,555 male, 5,03,911 female and 19 of third gender. At 6 pm, 7,45,545 voters had exercised their right to franchise. The voting began at 8 am on Tuesday.