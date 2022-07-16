Ludhiana | 7 held with 3.5kg opium, 650g heroin
Police Commissionerate’s anti narcotic cell in a joint operation with counter intelligence team, nabbed as many as five persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 3.5 kg opium and ₹25,000 worth of drug money from their possession.
In the first case, the accused, Jatinder Singh, his sons Inder Singh and Avtar Singh — residents of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh and Davinder Singh of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar were arrested with 3kg opium and ₹25,000 case. The team also impounded a Datsun car in which the accused were travelling.
Inspector Satwant Singh, in-charge at the anti-narcotic cell, said the team had installed a checkpoint near Grain Market following a tip off on Thursday. They stopped the Datsun car, with a Madhya Pradesh registration number, for checking.and recovered the opium.
Similarly, the team arrested another accused, Manpreet Singh of Issewal village, from Middha Chowk and recovered 500 gm of opium from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused in the two cases.
Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that Davinder had previously been booked in several cases of drug peddling and, along with the three Madhya Pradesh-based accused, was running a racket to smuggle opium from the state.
Two held with 650 gm heroin
Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested two accused for drug peddling and recovered 650 gm heroin from their possession.
The accused, Ajaypal Singh of Kot Mangal Singh and Rajat Arora of Manak Enclave, were arrested from Manak Enclave when they were heading towards the city to allegedly supply heroin in a Honda City car. The team has also impounded the vehicle.
Inspector Harbans Singh, STF in-charge, said the team conducted a raid in Manak Enclave following a tip-off and nabbed the accused.
Separate cases have been registered against the accused in all three cases.
-
Three held for molesting woman after argument in Panchkula
Police on Friday said that they have arrested three persons after allegedly molesting a woman. The victim, in her complaint, said a group of four to five bike-borne persons began following her as she was returning home with a friend on her Activa on Wednesday evening. The accused, Praveen, Babiram and Ravi, all residents of Rambagh road in Kalka, were arrested on Thursday.
-
Murder exposes chinks in Ludhiana civil hospital’s security, staffers threaten stir
The gruesome murder of a 15-year-old boy in the emergency ward of the busy civil hospital on Thursday evening has exposed the abysmally lax security arrangements at the institution with panic-stricken doctors and nurses threatening to strike unless they are provided round-the-clock security cover within 24 hours.
-
Yamunanagar | FIR lodged for mining material purchase fraud
Yamunanagar police have registered an FIR against four mineral dealer license (MDL) holders for allegedly buying raw materials from other states and committing fraud on eRawaana portal. These include a company possessing two licenses, a trading company and a screening plant in Bilaspur block of the district. Complainant Rajiv of the district mining and geology department said that the MDL holders purchased raw materials from other states like Goa, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.
-
Sirsa GM suspends five bus conductors
Five bus conductors were placed under suspension and inquiry started against 23 others after it was discovered that the location of flying squad was circulated through a WhatsApp group. Those under suspension have been identified as Sanjay, Jai Kishan, Surender, Jatin and Vipin. Haryana Roadways general manager at Sirsa, Khubi Ram Kaushal said the revenue of the depot had been continuously dipping and he suspected foul play.
-
Classes for ongoing batches at PU to start from August 1
Classes for the ongoing batches at Panjab University's teaching departments and regional centres will start from August 1, as per the 2022-23 academic calendar issued by the university on Friday. The admission process for new students, excluding those who are admitted through entrance exams, will be held from August 8 to 22. The odd semester will end on December 2 and will be followed by semester examinations from December 3 to 27.
