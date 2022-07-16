Ludhiana | 7 held with 3.5kg opium, 650g heroin

Police Commissionerate’s anti narcotic cell in a joint operation with counter intelligence team, nabbed as many as five persons in two separate cases and recovered a total of 3.5 kg opium and ₹25,000 worth of drug money from their possession.

In the first case, the accused, Jatinder Singh, his sons Inder Singh and Avtar Singh — residents of Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh and Davinder Singh of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar were arrested with 3kg opium and ₹25,000 case. The team also impounded a Datsun car in which the accused were travelling.

Inspector Satwant Singh, in-charge at the anti-narcotic cell, said the team had installed a checkpoint near Grain Market following a tip off on Thursday. They stopped the Datsun car, with a Madhya Pradesh registration number, for checking.and recovered the opium.

Similarly, the team arrested another accused, Manpreet Singh of Issewal village, from Middha Chowk and recovered 500 gm of opium from his possession. Separate cases were registered against the accused in the two cases.

Commissioner of Police Kaustubh Sharma said that Davinder had previously been booked in several cases of drug peddling and, along with the three Madhya Pradesh-based accused, was running a racket to smuggle opium from the state.

Two held with 650 gm heroin

Special Task Force (STF), Ludhiana range, arrested two accused for drug peddling and recovered 650 gm heroin from their possession.

The accused, Ajaypal Singh of Kot Mangal Singh and Rajat Arora of Manak Enclave, were arrested from Manak Enclave when they were heading towards the city to allegedly supply heroin in a Honda City car. The team has also impounded the vehicle.

Inspector Harbans Singh, STF in-charge, said the team conducted a raid in Manak Enclave following a tip-off and nabbed the accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused in all three cases.