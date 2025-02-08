Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 7 power violations detected; 5 lakh imposed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 08, 2025 09:34 AM IST

Officials said around 120 electricity connections were checked during the inspection in Ludhiana's Aggar Nagar division. Out of the seven violations, four were related to 'kundi' connections.

As many as seven cases of violations were detected and 5 lakh was imposed as fine during surprise inspections by the enforcement wing of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Ludhiana’s Aggar Nagar division on Friday. The drive, aimed at curbing power violations, was carried out jointly by two teams in Haibowal, Baranhara road and Dev enclave areas.

PSPCL officials said FIRs will be registered against those resorting to power theft. (HT file)
PSPCL officials said FIRs will be registered against those resorting to power theft. (HT file)

Officials said around 120 electricity connections were checked. Out of the seven violations, four were related to ‘kundi’ connections. Officials said some consumers had installed permanent electricity meters in under-construction buildings instead of using getting approved temporary connections.

Additionally, PSPCL officials uncovered cases of meter tampering, which led to incorrect billing. In certain instances, consumers were found consuming high units of electricity without receiving bills, raising suspicions of deliberate manipulation.

Officials said FIRs under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, would be registered against those accused of power theft by Monday. Despite repeated attempts, Baljinder Sidhu, deputy chief engineer of the enforcement wing, remained unavailable for comment.

Follow Us On