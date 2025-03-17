Ludhiana: 73% students from dist appear for meritorious schools’ entrance test

Nearly 73% of Class 8 students across the district appeared for the entrance examination for admission into Class 9 at the schools of eminence (SOEs) and meritorious schools on Sunday. The examination was conducted across 14 centres, drawing participation from young aspirants, eager to secure a place in these institutions. Students coming out of an examination centre in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

These schools, known for their educational standards, facilities, and career opportunities, continue to be a top choice for students and parents alike. In addition to academic excellence, successful candidates will receive free uniforms and access to a dedicated bus service.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madan, who also served as the nodal in-charge for the examination, shared that out of 3,947 registered students, 2,884 appeared for the test. Among the 14 designated centres, the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students recorded the highest attendance at 82.25%, followed by Government Senior Secondary School, Sekhewal, at 78.79%. The lowest attendance was observed at Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Galib Kalan, with just 61.43% of the registered students appearing. At Kinder Garten and Senior Secondary School, Samrala, 199 out of 289 students took the exam, while GSSS (boys), saw 166 candidates appearing out of 217.

Yuvraj Singh, a student from Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Baddowal, found the exam manageable. “There were 150 questions, each carrying one mark. The three-hour duration was enough to complete the paper,” he said.

Another candidate, Taranpreet Singh, who appeared at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students, credited his school’s preparation for his confidence. “We practised answering on OMR sheets, solved previous years’ papers, and covered subject-related questions in math, science, SST, and English, which helped us in the exam,” he said. Sonia, another student, echoed similar sentiments, adding that practice questions given at school played a crucial role in her preparation.