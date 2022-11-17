Ludhiana: 8 booked for assaulting cop

At least eight people have been booked for assaulting an assistant sub- inspector (ASI) deputed at Moti Nagar police station near Transport Nagar on Tuesday.

ASI Rajinder Singh said he had gone to Transport Nagar for an inspection with home guard Omesh Rai, after receiving a complaint regarding presence of three suspicious men in the area.

The ASI said they stopped the trio, who were on a motorcycle, and asked them to show their identity proof and documents of the vehicle. “However, the accused managed to escape, leaving their bike behind,” he said.

Rajinder said that he impounded the bike and was riding it back to the police station, when the accused waylaid and attacked him.

He added that in the meantime, a group of around eight to nine more people turned up in an auto-rickshaw and started assaulting him. “I somehow managed to save my life and fled from the spot,” said ASI.

He added that the home guard was ahead of him on another motorcycle and couldn’t notice the incident.

Investigating officer ASI Gurdial Singh said police have identified some of the accused and are close to nabbing them. A case under Sections 323, 341, 506, 332, 186, 353, 148 and 149 of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Moti Nagar police station.