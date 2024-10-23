Ludhiana: 88 dengue cases in district, count lower than last year

October has seen a surge in dengue cases with around 52% of the total cases being recorded this month, with over a week still to spare. This year, the cases started rising after August and 35 cases were recorded in September. (HT File)

The district has recorded 169 dengue cases till Tuesday and 88 of them were reported in October alone.

This year, the cases started rising after August and 35 cases were recorded in September. In August, only nine cases were reported, 12 cases were recorded in July and nine each in June and May. Five cases in April and two in March.

According to district epidemiologist, Dr Sheetal, dengue peaks only from October onwards. “There is no fixed rule as to when the disease spikes. It usually starts after the monsoon and peaks in October or later at times,” she said.

However, this year the district has registered significantly less dengue cases as compared to the last two years till October. In 2023, 623 cases had been recorded by October end, and in 2022, 323 cases were recorded for the period.

In October alone in 2023, 343 cases were recorded, and 224 cases were reported in 2022.

The health officials have been conducting regular inspections and raids on places reported to be the breeding grounds for dengue causing mosquitoes besides dedicated anti-dengue activities every Friday.

The officials have so far issued 1,501 challans in the raids and inspections where breeding grounds were found.

“We conduct regular drives to ensure breeding grounds don’t go unchecked,” she added.

Keeping dengue away

Dengue-causing mosquitoes breed in stagnant clean water and bites during the morning or evening. Symptoms of this disease include high fever, headache, muscle pain, and fatigue.

Dr Sheetal has advised to keep areas with stagnant clean water clean, avoiding storing water in the house, such as in coolers, tanks, flower vases and other containers, regularly cleaning the surroundings, wearing long-sleeved clothing and using mosquito repellents.

“If dengue symptoms appear, immediately consult a nearby hospital or doctor,” she said.