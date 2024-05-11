Ludhiana: AAP has no roadmap for devp, says Warring

With only a couple of weeks left before Punjab goes to polls as part of the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress’ Punjab unit chief and candidate from Ludhiana Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sharpened the attack on his opponents — the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in particular. Congress’ Punjab unit chief and Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring addressing the media in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Addressing a press conference in the city, Warring said the AAP, which is currently in power in the state, had no vision or roadmap for the development of the state.

“Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann never talked about development during the election campaign, and passed baseless comments on the rival candidates,” the leader said.

Dubs Bittu an ‘election tourist’

Warring also mocked Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ludhiana Lok Sabha candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu, dubbing him an “election tourist” who only visits the district during elections.

Attacking him over the house arrear controversy, Warring said, “This should be investigated. How was Bittu staying in the accommodation since 2016 without paying the rent?”

Warring was reminded that Bittu, who had won the Lok Sabha election from Ludhiana in the 2014 and 2019 elections, was given the no objection certificate (NOC) in 2019 without clearing the dues. He, however, chose not to respond.

It was a mistake to join AAP, says Khangura

Former member of legislative assembly Jassi Khangura, who returned to the Congress fold after a short stint with the AAP after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket, said it was a mistake to join the AAP.

The leader said the CM Bhagwant Mann-led party was on it way to lose the elections.

Meanwhile, addressing the recent desertions from the Congress party, the party’s Ludhiana observer and former cabinet minister Brahm Mahindra said the leaders who have switched their allegiance have their self-interests. “Such leaders have no interest in serving the people,” he added.

Mahindra said Khangura’s father had helped the Congress during a crisis in 1977, which helped the party’s revival in 1980.