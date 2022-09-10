Ludhiana: AAP MLA takes initiative to end rivalry between Puneet Bains, Shubham Mota gangs
A day after a violent clash between members of the Puneet Bains and Shubham Mota gangs, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi met police Kaustubh Sharma on Thursday to chalk out a strategy to end the gang war.
The MLA said that he is ready to take an initiative to end the rivalry between the two groups amicably so that the violence comes to an end.
The MLA also said that instead of lodging FIRs against the Bains and Shubham, who are currently lodged in Ludhiana Central Jail, police should counsel them to improve the situation.
“I have told the police chief that I will talk to Bains and Shubham after they get bail and appeal to them to put an end to the violence,” said Pappi.
The area under Division Number 3 has become a battleground for members of the gangs and at least seven violent clashes have been reported in the past one and a half years. While Shubham Mota is a former youth Congress leader, Bains is a resident of Ghoda Colony.
Members of both groups had reportedly indulged in a violent scuffle late on Wednesday and gunshots were also reported.
Amid ongoing war of words, weekly meeting between Kejriwal, LG resumes
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena for a weekly coordination meeting on Friday and said it was held in a “good atmosphere”, also expressing hope that the row between the LG and his government can improve soon. On being asked about the tussle between Saxena and the AAP government, Kejriwal said it was unfortunate. There was no response from the LG's office despite repeated requests.
PWD’s Jhansi office to be auctioned for recovery of over ₹2 cr
After failing to clear dues of over Rs 2 crore of a contractor, the Public Works Department would have its office in Jhansi auctioned on September 22. The Commercial Court has issued orders to this effect. The court earlier had issued a notice to the PWD regional office in Jhansi on July 1 this year. PWD executive engineer RR Mathuria said the office has received the court order about auctioning the office on September 22.
Cong sets up panel to report on B’luru infra
In the wake of floods in Bengaluru, the Congress in Karnataka on Friday said it has set up a committee to bring out a report 'Vision Bengaluru, Better Bengaluru' as a promise to develop the city once the party comes to power in the State. AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also the party-in-charge of Karnataka, stated this and demanded chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to convene an all-party meeting on the flood situation.
Delhi HC to decide on woman’s nationality after son’s OCI card confiscated
An Indian-origin man who is a citizen of the United States has sought a declaration from the Delhi high court that his mother is not a Pakistani national after the Overseas Citizen of India cards issued to him and his sons by Indian government authorities were confiscated. The man's mother was born in India in 1937, and moved with her family to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
One apprehended, 50 booked for illegal mining in Nuh
Nuh: A juvenile was apprehended and 50 other suspects were booked on Thursday for their alleged involvement in attacking a joint team of officials from the Nuh police and the district mining department, and injuring a policeman during a raid at an illegal mining site in Badeda village that day, said police on Friday. Seven of the suspects have been identified so far, according to police.
