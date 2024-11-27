Ludhiana AAP rally: Commuters suffer amid traffic snarls

The city was dotted with illegal hoardings during the Aam Aadmi Party’s Shukrana Yatra, held to celebrate the success of party’s candidates in the recently concluded bypolls. Besides, the hoardings also hail the appointment of Aman Arora as the party’s state president and Sherry Kalsi as the working president. The banners and hoardings, installed across key locations, not only violate the municipal regulations but also obstructed road signage, creating inconvenience for commuters. A heavy traffic jam during the AAP rally on a road in the city on Tuesday. (HT photo)

The rally began around 2 pm on Tuesday, starting from Daba Chowk and passing through Vishwakarma Chowk, Jagraon Bridge, Jalandhar Bypass and Ladhowal. AAP workers and various associations put up unauthorised hoardings on poles, buildings and even on signboards along GT Road, covering vital traffic directions.

Long traffic jams were reported, particularly at Vishwakarma Chowk where the rally brought traffic to a standstill for nearly two hours. Commuters on the GT Road faced significant delays and inconvenience due to the “mismanagement” of the rally’s movement.

A frustrated commuter remarked, “The authorities should ensure that such political events do not disrupt public life. Blocking roads and covering signage is highly irresponsible.”

The Punjab Municipal Outdoor Advertisement Policy 2018 strictly prohibits erection of hoardings, banners or advertisements without prior approval from the municipal commissioner. It also mandates that public spaces, including signboards, must remain free from obstructions to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety.

Despite these regulations, the route of the Shukrana Yatra was flooded with illegal hoardings. Commuters complained about blocked signage and obscured directions, which caused confusion and delayed travel.

Another city resident said, “While the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) is often quick to act against private individuals or businesses for such violations, it appears to turn a blind eye when political parties were involved.” Critics alleged that the MC’s inaction highlighted a bias in enforcement.

Repeated attempts to reach HS Dhalla, head of the MC’s advertisement wing, for a comment went unanswered.

As the city continues to reel under the impact of rallies, residents urge authorities to enforce regulations fairly and ensure that public convenience is not compromised for political gain.