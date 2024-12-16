Menu Explore
Ludhiana: AAP’s ‘fake’ promises will be their undoing, says Raja Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 16, 2024 08:58 AM IST

Warring was in Ludhiana to campaign for the Congress Candidates; talking to media, he said they (AAP) are trying to ‘fool’ people by making ‘false’ promises and their lies will make them ‘bite the dust’

Member of Parliament and Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the five guarantees announced by the latter for the municipal corporation elections. Warring asked AAP to fulfil the guarantees of 2,500 pension, 1,000 per month to women and resolve law and order situation.

On Ludhiana’s Buddha Nullah issue, Warring said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a resolution is only possible after Centre’s intervention. (HT Photo)
On Ludhiana's Buddha Nullah issue, Warring said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a resolution is only possible after Centre's intervention.

Warring was here in Ludhiana to campaign for the Congress Candidates. Talking to media, he said they (AAP) are trying to ‘fool’ people by making ‘false’ promises and their lies will make them ‘bite the dust’. He said the AAP will lose Delhi assembly elections due to ‘fake guarantees’, as they failed to fulfil any of their promises.

Warring said the Congress will win the MC elections with a thumping majority.

On the Buddha Nullah issue, Warring said he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a resolution is only possible after Centre’s intervention.

