Ludhiana: About to target Lalton Kalan sarpanch, 2 caught

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 06, 2024 10:55 PM IST

Found possessing three illegal pistols, including a .32-bore firearm, and six live cartridges, both men are residents of Lalton Kala village, say police; their car sans number plate has been seized

The CIA staff –1 of the Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested two men allegedly planning to target the sarpanch of Lalton Kalan village over an old rivalry. The accused, Jashandeep Singh and Gagandeep Singh, both residents of Lalton Kalan, were found possessing three illegal pistols, including a .32-bore firearm, and six live cartridges.

A case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sadar police station.
Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the duo near a vacant plot at Heritage Villa on Pakhowal Road. They were traveling in a car without a number plate, which has also been seized.

According to the investigating officer, ASI Harjaap Singh, the accused had purchased the weapons through a middleman for 55,000 and 65,000 respectively. The police are now working to identify and locate the arms supplier.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their plan to target the village sarpanch, stemming from a rivalry linked to the recent panchayat elections. Jashandeep Singh is already facing an FIR for assault, while Gagandeep Singh has no prior criminal record.

A case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Sadar police station and further investigation is underway, the police said.

