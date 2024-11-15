Ludhiana: Activists file plaint over encroachments on park land

Members of the Public Action Committee have complained to the local bodies department and the municipal corporation, urging the removal of encroachments from lands designated for public parks in the Haibowal Dairy Complex. Activists claim that they have identified 36 parks and green belts in the areas that have been encroached upon, including one site where the municipal corporation has set up a hot mix plant. The Public Action Committee has given the authorities a 15-day deadline to take satisfactory action against encroachments from lands designated for public parks in the Haibowal Dairy Complex, Ludhiana. If there is no response, they plan to approach the NGT to address their grievances and seek environmental compensation from the responsible departments. (HT Photo)

According to the activists, this setup goes against the Supreme Court orders, National Green Tribunal (NGT) directives, and multiple environmental laws that protect green spaces. They argue that operating a hot mix plant—a source of air pollution—within a park in a residential and dairy area violates the guidelines established by the Central Pollution Control Board. Despite repeated notices to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and the municipal corporation, the plant has not been relocated, worsening the already polluted environment.

“The Supreme Court and the NGT have clearly ruled that the designated purpose of parks cannot be altered, but the municipal corporation has encroached upon these park areas, changing their use and damaging the environment. In addition to the corporation’s encroachment, some parks may have been taken over by private individuals, which also needs investigation and immediate action,” one of the activists stated.

The committee has given the authorities a 15-day deadline to take satisfactory action. If there is no response, they plan to approach the NGT to address their grievances and seek environmental compensation from the responsible departments.

Meanwhile, assistant town planner Mohan Singh did not respond to inquiries regarding the matter.