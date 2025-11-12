Ludhiana: Administration seeks details of road repair, construction

The Ludhiana administration has directed all departments engaged in road construction and repair works to furnish updated details of new and recarpeted roads across the city. The administration has made it mandatory for every department to conduct its own inspection of roads built or recarpeted under its supervision. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the instructions issued on Monday, the departments have been asked to provide a comprehensive list of all roads either newly constructed or repaired under their jurisdiction. The information is to be filled in a Google sheet attached with the order and submitted to the office by 5 pm on November 9, 2025. Officials said this step is intended to maintain a proper record of road projects, check duplication, and ensure the funds are being used effectively.

The directive has been sent to several key departments, including the Municipal Corporation Ludhiana (MCL), Ludhiana Improvement Trust, Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Public Works Department (PWD), Rural Development and Panchayat Department, Punjab Mandi Board, and PSEB, among others.

The administration has made it mandatory for every department to conduct its own inspection of roads built or recarpeted under its supervision. Payments to contractors will only be processed after the successful completion of inspection and verification of the work. This measure is expected to prevent the release of funds for incomplete or substandard work.

The sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) of Ludhiana have also been directed to conduct random surprise inspections of newly laid and repaired roads in their respective areas. They are required to submit detailed reports of these inspections to the main office. Additionally, senior officers from the administration will carry out their own surprise visits to cross-check the quality and progress of the works.

Officials stated that these steps are part of a broader effort to enhance monitoring of infrastructure projects and to ensure that public funds are used judiciously. The administration aims to bring greater coordination among departments, prevent overlapping of projects, and improve the quality of work being done under various schemes.

A senior official said, “Road development is one of the most visible aspects of urban governance. Regular inspections and accountability will help in ensuring that citizens get durable and safe roads.”