Ludhiana: Admissions underway, infrastructure in limbo

The much-awaited schools of eminence (SOEs) in Kidwai Nagar and Dholewal continue to face delays, leaving hundreds of students without the promised modern classrooms. Despite two rounds of counselling already completed for Class 9 and a third round underway for Class 11 admissions in SOEs, the new buildings remain unfinished, missing several deadlines despite repeated assurances from Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi. An under-construction building of school of eminence, Kidwai Nagar, in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

With schools reopening on July 1 after summer vacations, students will have to return to the old, overcrowded buildings. The deadline set by the former deputy commissioner for March 31 has long passed, yet the construction of the state-of-the-art school facilities drags on.

Officials had earlier claimed that work is in the final stages, with a few elements such as ramps, security guard rooms and electrical fittings, nearly complete. However, site visits and reviews have failed to bring the projects to the finish line. Teachers at the Kidwai Nagar school shared that students have been forced to study in two shifts due to a severe space crunch at Government Senior Secondary School, Division No 3. They added that while the new building looks nearly ready, there is no confirmed date for its completion and inauguration.

A similar situation exists in Dholewal, where the public works department has completed most of the work but is yet to finish the final touches. These SOEs are part of Punjab’s ambitious plan to modernise government schools with smart classrooms, science and computer labs, CCTV cameras and upgraded playgrounds, aimed at transforming public education.

Last month, MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had revealed that 90% of the work was done and both the schools would be ready within 15 days. However, with June ending and summer break about to end, students are still waiting. Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain explained, “Some budget requirements have been demanded from the school education department for completing a few pending works. As soon as the sanction comes, we will complete them, offering a glimmer of hope to families eager for better learning spaces.”

With the new academic session already underway for other classes and about to begin for SOE students, many are waiting for the new buildings to be ready for use within this session itself.