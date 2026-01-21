Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ludhiana: Admn charts roadmap for ‘One District One Brand’ initiative

    Detailed deliberations were held on developing a single, unified district-level brand identity for products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs) across Ludhiana district

    Published on: Jan 21, 2026 5:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A first-level consultative meeting to conceptualise and initiate the ‘One District One Brand’ (ODOB) initiative for Ludhiana was held under the guidance of additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Amarjeet Bains. The meeting was attended by Ambar Bandopadhyay, officer, Chief Good Governance Cell, Jeevandeep Singh, Employment Generation & Skill Development Training Officer (EGSDTO), District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) and Devika Malhotra, governance associate.

    The proposed initiative aims to provide SHG products a structured and credible platform. (HT Photo)
    The proposed initiative aims to provide SHG products a structured and credible platform. (HT Photo)

    During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on developing a single, unified district-level brand identity for products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs) across Ludhiana district, moving beyond fragmented and limited representations. The proposed initiative aims to provide SHG products a structured and credible platform wherein quality control mechanisms, standardisation processes, professional branding, and marketing support would be ensured under the aegis of the district administration.

    It was discussed that the ODOB framework would facilitate onboarding of SHG products onto e-commerce platforms, supported by systematic quality checks and standard operating procedures, thereby enabling wider market access and improved income opportunities for SHGs. The initiative is envisioned as an inclusive district-wide model covering all SHGs, with a focus on sustainability, scalability, and long-term brand credibility.

    The district administration reiterated its commitment to strengthening women-led SHG enterprises by creating institutional market linkages and a robust governance-backed brand structure for Ludhiana.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Admn Charts Roadmap For ‘One District One Brand’ Initiative
    News/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Admn Charts Roadmap For ‘One District One Brand’ Initiative
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes