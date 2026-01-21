Ludhiana: Admn charts roadmap for ‘One District One Brand’ initiative

A first-level consultative meeting to conceptualise and initiate the ‘One District One Brand’ (ODOB) initiative for Ludhiana was held under the guidance of additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Amarjeet Bains. The meeting was attended by Ambar Bandopadhyay, officer, Chief Good Governance Cell, Jeevandeep Singh, Employment Generation & Skill Development Training Officer (EGSDTO), District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) and Devika Malhotra, governance associate. The proposed initiative aims to provide SHG products a structured and credible platform. (HT Photo)

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on developing a single, unified district-level brand identity for products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs) across Ludhiana district, moving beyond fragmented and limited representations. The proposed initiative aims to provide SHG products a structured and credible platform wherein quality control mechanisms, standardisation processes, professional branding, and marketing support would be ensured under the aegis of the district administration.

It was discussed that the ODOB framework would facilitate onboarding of SHG products onto e-commerce platforms, supported by systematic quality checks and standard operating procedures, thereby enabling wider market access and improved income opportunities for SHGs. The initiative is envisioned as an inclusive district-wide model covering all SHGs, with a focus on sustainability, scalability, and long-term brand credibility.

The district administration reiterated its commitment to strengthening women-led SHG enterprises by creating institutional market linkages and a robust governance-backed brand structure for Ludhiana.