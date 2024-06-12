Ludhiana admn to plant 11 lakh saplings this monsoon

To expand the district’s forest cover, the district administration will plant 11 lakh saplings this year in the monsoon season as part of the “Wake up Ludhiana: An agenda for the environment” project. Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney chairs meeting in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

With a focus on enhancing environmental sustainability in the district, deputy commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney on Wednesday held a meeting with various departments and NGOs.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The saplings will be planted at various locations, such as panchayati lands, around village ponds, along roadsides and on the premises of educational institutions, healthcare centrers, and other departmental vacant lands.

Calls for green hackathon

To emphasis community participation in the project, Sawhney, along with municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Sandeep Rishi, GLADA ACA Ojasvi Alankar and ADC Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, announced the organisation of a “Green hackathon” competition.

Participants can register through wakeupludhiana365@gmail.com. They will have to identify environmental issues in their localities and propose effective measures to address them. If their suggestions are deemed actionable and results-oriented, the administration will honour and implement their ideas.

The DC urged department heads to appoint nodal officers to ensure effective planting and maintenance of the saplings, emphasising the need for each department to actively pursue its set targets. Additionally, plans were made to distribute saplings to devotees at temples and gurdwaras in the district to encourage tree planting as a community practice.

She stated that the overarching goal of “Wake up Ludhiana” is to engage every citizen, government office, educational institution, industry and community organisation in transforming Ludhiana into a green, sustainable, and climate-resilient city, ensuring a healthier and brighter future for generations to come.