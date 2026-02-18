Ludhiana: After 12 years, bullock cart races roar back at Kila Raipur

The 86th edition of the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics commenced on a historic and emotional note here on Tuesday, as the iconic bullock cart races returned after a 12-year gap, drawing unprecedented enthusiasm from across Punjab and even abroad. Participants in action during a bullock cart race at Kila Raipur village in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The revival of the bullock cart races turned the opening day into a grand celebration of Punjab’s traditional sporting heritage. As many as 142 participants registered themselves for the races. As soon as the carts lined up on the track, the crowd erupted in cheers.

Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian, who inaugurated the three-day rural sports festival, said while addressing the gathering that the return of the races became possible after the Punjab Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2025, laid down strict safety norms and cleared legal hurdles.

The revival comes after a prolonged legal battle. In 2014, the Supreme Court imposed a nationwide ban on animal races under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, bringing the famed bullock cart races of Kila Raipur to a halt. The ban dealt a major setback to the rural Olympics, which have been organised since the 1930s and had earned international recognition. After years of efforts and amendments, the Bill finally received Presidential assent in February 2024, paving the way for the resumption of the races.

This year’s edition features a wide range of rural sports, including kabaddi, hockey, athletics, cycling and tug-of-war.

The presence of overseas participants added a special emotional touch to the revived bullock cart races. Harwinder Singh from Samrala village, who travelled from Italy to compete, said he could not miss the historic return of the sport. “I grew up watching these races. Even while living abroad, my heart remains connected to my village and this tradition,” he said.

Tara Godar, who came from Canada, termed it a proud moment to be part of the revival. “This is not just a race, it is our identity,” she remarked.

Raju from Gujjarwal, also arriving from Italy, said participating in Kila Raipur was like fulfilling a dream he had cherished for years.

Meanwhile, Jot from Issewal, who flew in from the United States, said he planned his visit especially around the games. “No matter where we live, our roots bring us back,” he added.

Participants up to 95 years old

From a 12-year-old boy to a 95-year-old veteran, the event turned into a celebration of tradition that united generations. Arsh, 12, from Assi Kalan village, standing proudly beside his father’s team, he said, “This is our inherited game. My grandfather used to play it, and then my father continued. Today, I became a member of my father’s team. I take care of our bullocks every day.”

On the other side stood 95-year-old Baktora Singh from Gujjarwal village, who received a standing ovation from the crowd. He said he started participating in the races in 1960. “This game is our love. It is not just a race. It is our pride and honour. We waited many years to see it return. Today, my heart is happy,” he said with moist eyes, recalling the golden days of the past.

Jaggi, 60, from Assi Kalan said he had been associated with the races since his youth. “It feels like our village culture has come back,” he said.

Nirmal Singh, a long-time supporter of the bullock cart races, said the revival had brought joy to everyone.

Sprinters show talent

In the 60-metre race for under-14 boys, Aman Kumar, Ajeet Singh and Teghpreet Singh bagged the top three positions. The girls’ category saw Japkaran, Sagarpreet and Harnoor ranking first, second and third, respectively.

In the 400-metre race (open category), Vikram claimed the top spot in the men’s section, with Gurjeet Singh and Lakhwinder Singh finishing second and third. In the women’s 400-metre race, the top three positions were secured by Ramita Kaur, Seema Kaur and Manpreet Kaur.

In the 1,500-metre race (open category), Pardeep Singh, Sandeep Singh and Sukhchain Singh hogged the limelight in the men’s category while Arshdeep, Mandeep Kaur and Amarjeet Kaur came up with outstanding performances in the women’s category.

Kila Raipur defeats Gurusar in hockey

In the hockey men’s final, Kila Raipur defeated Gurusar 3-1 and Kalsian overcame Majara with a narrow 3-2 win. In the women’s hockey match, Agwar’s team registered a 1-0 victory over Sadar. In the women’s hockey final, the Punjab Police team outplayed Chandigarh Hockey Academy 5-3 to lift the title.