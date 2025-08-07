Ludhiana: After facing flak from SAD, Ayali breaks silence on land pooling policy

In a significant political turn, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali broke his silence over the Punjab government’s contentious land pooling policy during a gathering held at a marriage palace in Ludhiana on Wednesday. The event, which also saw the unanimous election of SAD’s district and state-level delegates, served as a launchpad for Ayali’s renewed political stance after being criticised by several Akali leaders for his earlier silence on the issue. MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali with other Akali leaders during a gathering in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Responding directly to internal criticism, Ayali said, “Many have questioned my silence—but I have remained patient to understand the full extent of this anti-farmer conspiracy. Now, I appeal to every Punjabi, every farmer, to rise against this land pooling scheme that is nothing less than a calculated attack on our future.”

The senior SAD leader, who had been under pressure from within the party ranks to take a definitive stand, openly condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government’s move, calling the land pooling policy a “scheme designed to dispossess farmers of their ancestral lands under the pretext of development.”

“The time has come to stand like a wall. This is no longer about politics—it is about protecting the soil that has fed us for generations,” Ayali told a packed hall of Akali workers and local farmers.

Ayali congratulated the newly elected delegates by the ‘Bharti Committee’ and urged them to act not as representatives of a party, but as custodians of Punjab’s agrarian identity. He warned that if people failed to oppose this policy now, “history would never forgive them”.

Addressing concerns from the public and political observers about his earlier restraint, Ayali clarified, “When farmers protested against the three black farm laws, we stood at the frontlines. I will now do the same against this land pooling law, which is worse in disguise. Those who doubted me will now see action.”

Party observers such as Santan Singh Umaidpuri, who supervised the delegate elections, described the turnout and energy as “a revival of the true Akali spirit,” and credited Ayali for energising the party’s base with his renewed commitment.

Akali leaders and former office bearers including former MLA Darshan Singh Shivalik, Amarjit Singh Mullanpur, Maghar Singh Waraich, Bhinda Bhumal, Bibi Surinder Kaur Dayal, Bharpoor Singh Dhandra, Bindar Manila, Gurbant Singh Rachheen, Jagtar Singh Bhaini, Gurdeep Singh Basrau, Harpal Singh Raikot, Manjinder Singh Dalla, and Jora Singh Dalla were also present.