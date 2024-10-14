Ludhiana: Agri varsity conducts training for farmers to curb stubble burning

Taking ahead the campaign against stubble burning, the Skill Development Centre at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) conducted a one-day training course on “Crop Residue Management”. The course was attended by 23 farmers and farm women. (HT File)

“Since tackling of air pollution during festive season has been a top priority, PAU planned this training course to stop farmers from compounding the air pollution problem through stubble burning that was detrimental to human, animal, plant and soil health in view of smoke emanating due to straw blaze,” observed Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development).

The course was attended by 23 farmers and farm women.

The Technical Coordinator Dr Mahesh Narang, Head, Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering; and the Course Coordinator Dr Preetinder Kaur focused on the residue management technologies and shed light on the importance of this training course, respectively.

Dr Gurpreet Kaur apprised the farmers of early maturing paddy varieties, while Dr Harminder Singh Sidhu and Dr Manpreet Singh explained the wheat sowing methods using Happy Seeder, Smart Seeder and Super Seeder on combine harvested paddy fields.

Dr Baldev Dogra, Dr Jasvir Singh Gill and Dr Apoorav Prakash demonstrated the use of baler, Surface Seeder-cum-mulching, rotavator, mould board plough, etc. for the management of paddy straw.

Dr Beant Singh and Dr Manpreet Singh Khiva explained the management of insect-pests and weed in rabi crops.