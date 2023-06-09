Ludhiana: Agri varsity non-teaching staff begin fast unto death

As the protest Punjab Agricultural University’s (PAU) contractual non-teaching staff entered 106th day on Thursday, the protesters have initiated a fast unto death. The protesters accuse the administration of not regularizing them despite over a thousand posts lying vacant since 2009. PAU non-teaching staff during the protest over regularisation in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

The protesters alleged that the university authorities have cited budgetary constraints as the reason for not filling the vacant posts and delaying the regularisation and salary increments for the staff.

Expressing their frustration, Jagwinderjit Singh, PAU Non-Teaching Employees’ Union, said, “It has been over 100 days since we started the protest. Although the authorities keep claiming they don’t have the budget to regularize us or increase our salary, they have been advertising to recruit for other positions, including drivers and gardeners.”

The protesters said that they have raised their grievances before several politicians as well, including former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Aam Aadmi Party MLA Gurpreet Gogi, all in vain.

“We have had multiple meetings with university authorities, politicians and others, but we have been let down every time,” said union member Jasveer Singh. He pointed out that they are getting a meagre salary of ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 per month.

Ward number 81 councilor and BJP mahila morcha vice-president Rashi Aggarwal visited the protest site to show support. She said, “A day after the varsity topped the list of state agricultural universities in India, it is disheartening to see the staff forced to resort to such extreme measures for their legitimate demands. I have urged the protesters to draft a letter so that we can try to meet Punjab finance minister Harpal Cheema.”

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said, “We are unable to regularise all of them at the same time due to the limited number of sanctioned posts. The vacancies remain unfilled due to budgetary restrictions. However, we have taken the matter up before the management board, and have decided to advertise regular job openings by Monday.”