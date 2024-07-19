Ludhiana: Agri varsity student bags INSPIRE fellowship

A student of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) bagged the INSPIRE fellowship from the department of science and technology (DST). Sukhpreet Singh (HT)

Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) is an innovative programme sponsored and managed by the department.

The student, Sukhpreet Singh, is currently pursuing his doctoral research in agronomy at the varsity. Under the supervision of Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education at PAU, Sukhpreet is conducting groundbreaking research on new cultivar and planting methods in potato and their relationship with weed dynamics in the potato-summer moong cropping system. His work aims to address key challenges in agronomy and enhance crop productivity through innovative practices.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, congratulated Sukhpreet Singh and his advisor MS Bhullar. Gosal also commended the department of agronomy.

PAU director of research AS Dhatt also extended his good wishes to Sukhpreet Singh.