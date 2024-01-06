close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Alert sarpanch foils bank robbery attempt

Ludhiana: Alert sarpanch foils bank robbery attempt

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The robbers remained in the bank for around half an hour, and they were captured in a CCTV camera while trying to open the safe using a rod and other tools but failed. Four robbers targeted Punjab and Sind Bank located at Tajpur Road and barged into it during the wee hours, but they failed in their attempt after a resident raised the alarm.

Four robbers targeted Punjab and Sind Bank located at Tajpur Road and barged into it during the wee hours, but they failed in their attempt after a resident raised the alarm.

Four robbers targeted Punjab and Sind Bank located at Tajpur Road and barged into it during the wee hours, but they failed in their attempt after a resident raised the alarm.
Four robbers targeted Punjab and Sind Bank located at Tajpur Road and barged into it during the wee hours, but they failed in their attempt after a resident raised the alarm. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The robbers remained in the bank for around half an hour, and they were captured in a CCTV camera while trying to open the safe using a rod and other tools but failed.

According to bank employees, there were four people. Two remained outside the bank and two barged into the bank after breaking open the shutter. The accused had also damaged the CCTV camera installed outside the bank, but they were captured in the CCTV camera which was installed inside.

Gurdeep Mangat, sarpanch of Mundian Khurd, who lives near the bank heard unusual noise from his rooftop and when he checked, he found robbers standing outside the bank and the shutter of the bank was open following which he raised the alarm.

After receiving an alert from locals, branch manager Priya reached the spot and also alerted the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that the police have procured the footage of CCTV camera and have got a strong lead. He said that the teams are trying to trace the accused and they will be arrested soon.

However, it has been pointed out that the bank’s alarm system did not ring when the accused entered, indicating a significant lapse in security. Moreover, there was no security guard at the bank on night duty.

