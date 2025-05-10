Ludhiana: Amid Pak tension, placement campaign sees low footfall

The rising tension between India and Pakistan cast a shadow on a placement drive organised at the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises here on Friday. The drive received at least four-five times less candidate turnout than usual. Candidates can either register on the PB employment portal or visit the centre to receive information on job openings. (Manish/HT)

At least five companies were scheduled to hire for a total of 125 vacancies at the placement drive on Friday. However, in the backdrop of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, only 19 candidates appeared for interviews of which eight were shortlisted.

Head of the bureau, Jeevandeep Singh, said the centre holds such drives every week and witnesses turnout from dozens of candidates every time. He added, “Due to the current scenario, the turnout was four-five times less this time.”

Candidates can either register on the PB employment portal or visit the centre to receive information on job openings. They can also appear for walk-in interviews.

Singh added that the bureau also asks candidates to attend skill development programmes run under the Punjab Skill Development Mission to equip them with skills to help them get employment or start their own businesses.

“We have specialised and precise under-six months courses for tailoring, hair styling, etc, which can equip people with the skills required to get a job or start their own businesses,” he added.

He noted that the General Duty Assistance (GDA) course trained people in assisting paramedics in hospitals. “We have hospitals asking for GDAs regularly. There is always a vacancy somewhere,” he said.

He also emphasised that 16 new courses were to be started soon to enhance the skill building capacity of the unemployed.