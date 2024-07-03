Ludhiana: Amid rebellion, SAD local leadership vows to support Sukhbir

Amid a rebellion in the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the party’s local leadership has reposed faith in Sukhbir Badal to remain at the helm. In a meeting led by district Ludhiana Urban president Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, the local leadership and workers said they believe in party chief Sukhbir. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Senior Akali leaders including Mahesh Inder Singh Grewal, Jathedar Hira Singh Gabria, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Ranjit Singh Dhillon, Jagbir Singh Sokhi, Amrik Singh Batra, Jaspal Singh Giaspura, Parupkar Singh Ghumman, former mayor Harcharan Singh Gohalwaria, Prahlad Singh Dhall, Jang Bahadur Singh, Kuldeep Singh Khalsa, Bibi Gurpreet Kaur Sivia, Bibi Pawandeep Kaur Gill, Bibi Gurdeep Kaur, Bibi Veena Jerath, Narinder Pal Singh Makkar and Harpreet Singh Dang were also present in the meeting.

Many senior leaders of the party have launched the “Akali Dal Bachao Lehar” and sought Sukhbir’s ouster as party chief.

Bhinda said that the party members declared their support for Sukhbir Singh and said they would continue to stand by him. The leaders addressed the gathering, highlighting that despite the efforts of a dissident faction within the party to undermine and damage the organization and its principles, the district leadership remains united behind Sukhbir.

The leaders emphasised that those who have become “puppets in the hands of external forces” and are holding meetings against the party are still part of the same family, but have lost their way.

The local leaders expressed hope that instead of attempting to weaken the party, these dissenting leaders would soon realise their “mistake”.

MLA and legislature party leader Manpreet Singh Ayali had distanced himself from the party activities, seeking change in party leadership and implementation of Jhundan committee recommendations. Ayali gave a miss to the gathering.