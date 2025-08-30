Ludhiana: Anganwadi ration at risk as Shimlapuri centre lacks storage

With no proper storage facility at the social security, women and child development centre in Shimlapuri, the foodgrains meant for children under the anganwadi scheme are left piled up along railings and even inside staff offices. Foodgrain sacks placed on railings amid shortage of space at the social security, women and child development centre in Shimlapuri on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The centre receives ration supplies that are later distributed to anganwadi centres across six blocks of the district. From there, the food is meant to reach children enrolled under the scheme, ensuring they are not deprived of nutrition due to financial hardship.

However, in the absence of a designated godown, sacks of wheat and other grains are stacked along railings and inside staff offices. During the monsoon, many bags get spoiled, forcing the department to discard them. “We do not keep discarded sacks with the good ones. Hygiene is being maintained to the best of our ability. Since we do not have a store, the bags have to be kept in our offices,” admitted district project officer Gurmeet Singh. He added that six child development project offices are running from the same building, making the lack of space even more pressing.

Staff members confessed that despite using rat repellents, it is difficult to protect the ration from rodents and damp conditions. “We try to check regularly, but resources are limited. Once the sacks get spoiled, nothing can be done and we discard them,” said a worker.

Anganwadi workers, who receive foodgrains from the centre, also expressed concern. “We store the ration in containers as soon as it reaches us. But if rats or insects damage it before distribution, it is unfair to the children and their parents who trust the nutritious food,” said one of them.

The shortage of infrastructure has been repeatedly flagged by officials in departmental meetings, but no action has been taken so far. “We raise this issue every time and hope it will be resolved soon,” Singh added.