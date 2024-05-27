Ludhiana: Another audio leak triggers political row

Former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia has leaked a purported audio recording at a press conference, adding fuel to the political buzz ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The audio allegedly features MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina discussing that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Ludhiana nominee Ashok Prashar Pappi’s candidacy was a “fixed match” because of MP Ravneet Bittu’s (Bharatiya Janata Party) “friendship with chief minister Bhagwant Mann”. Former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia (centre) with SAD candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon (left) and other party leaders addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the audio clip.

Refuting the allegations, MLA Chhina said, “The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is an expert in making doctored audio clips. These are fake allegations. CM Mann is always upfront about development and new initiatives in Punjab. These leaders are engaging in negative politics while we focus on serving our constituents.”

Majithia criticised candidates from the other parties and alleged that they “lacked development agendas” for the city.

Majithia raised concerns about CM Mann’s governance, citing the “poor state of law and order with gangsters openly threatening business owners”.

Hitting out at Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana nominee Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Majithia claimed that the grand old party’s leader made “zero contributions” as transport minister and “lacked genuine interest” in Ludhiana’s welfare. He said that Raja Warring was “politically motivated”. The former minister said that Bittu, who previously criticised the BJP government, now praises it, showcasing his “political opportunism”.

On the Agniveer scheme, Majithia said that the Centre should not “politicise the army” and claimed the scheme’s four-year employment term would lead to future unemployment for youth.

A few days ago, a row erupted after former MLA and Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains had leaked a purported telephonic conversation between him and MP Bittu. In the audio clip, Bittu was allegedly making comments about several party leaders, including BJP state president Sunil Jakhar.

Bittu had said that the audio was fabricated to mimic his voice in an attempt to “tarnish his image”.

According to the close associates of Bains, the audio was recorded days after Bittu switched allegiance to the saffron party.