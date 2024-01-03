Ludhiana: Apply for training on agri-inputs in PAU by January 10

In a bid to build the technical competency of the youths in efficient handling of different agricultural inputs, the skill development centre of the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has initiated a new training course for agriculture input dealers. Apply for training on agri-inputs in PAU by January 10. (HT)

The university has invited applications from the youths of Punjab for the newly constituted training course which is scheduled to be organised from January 15 to March 27. Matriculate youths in the age group of 18 to 40 years are eligible for the training course.

Associate director (skill development) Rupinder Kaur said that the main objective of the course was to provide technical expertise to participants on location specific crop production technologies of agriculture with reference to field problems, and build their capacity in efficient handling of inputs. Such courses were beneficial for livelihood security as trainees could start their own businesses, she observed.

The interested youths can collect the application form from Krishi Vigyan Kendras of their respective districts or skill development centre of PAU or apply online by going to the university website www.pau.edu, she informed. The last date for the receipt of the application form is January 10 and the interview will take place on January 12 at 10.00 am at the centre, she said. The candidates must bring the original as well as the photocopies of the certificates of matriculation and age proof during interview, she told. The course fee is ₹20,000, she informed, while adding that charges for lodging as well as refreshment shall be made as per the university rates.