Ludhiana: Armed men open fire at house in Tajpur

Two armed men allegedly opened indiscriminate fire at a family’s house in Guru Nanak Estate of village Tajpur in the early hours of Tuesday. The dispute was allegedly triggered by objections over a young woman’s lifestyle. The family alleged that 24 shots were fired at their home while an elderly woman, toddler were inside in the house. The accused has been identified as Puneet Bains alias Mani Bains and Vishal Gill. Police, however, maintained that only four rounds were fired as four empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot. Police have registered a case under Sections 109, 351(2), 324(4), 191(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

Jamalpur police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Kiran Garg against neighbouring resident Sunidhi Manocha alias Naina and her alleged accomplices, including Naveen Chaudhary alias Sidhu, Puneet Bains alias Mani Bains, Vishal Gill, Nanna Don, Gaurav Singh and 8-10 unidentified persons. According to the complainant, the family earlier shared cordial relations with Naina’s parents. However, tensions allegedly began after the family objected to the woman’s conduct and advised her parents to arrange her marriage.

Kiran Garg alleged that Naina became enraged after they objected to her frequently standing outside the house in shorts and moving around with another man while her aide, identified as Gaurav, was lodged in jail.

The family alleged that the attackers first damaged an air cooler installed outside the house, smashed a window and then opened fire from outside. CCTV cameras installed in the area reportedly captured the incident.

Sub-inspector Dalvir Singh, SHO of Jamalpur police station, said police would bring jailed accused Gaurav on a production warrant for questioning.

Police have registered a case under Sections 109, 351(2), 324(4), 191(2) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.