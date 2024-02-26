 Ludhiana: Armed miscreants rob city contractor of ₹4L, gold items - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana: Armed miscreants rob city contractor of 4L, gold items

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 27, 2024 05:06 AM IST

The miscreants held captive two sons of the house owner and robbed the man of ₹4 lakh, ₹8-lakh gold jewellery and a mobile phone

A group of at least seven armed miscreants targeted the house of a labourer contractor in New Satguru Nagar in Sahnewal on Sunday night.

The police said the accused lived in the same colony and was an acquaintance of the complainant. (HT)
The miscreants held captive two sons of the house owner and robbed the man of 4 lakh, 8-lakh gold jewellery and a mobile phone.

Following a complaint by Amarjeet Yadav, the police filed a case against the accused, identified as Vijay alias Kala of New Satguru Nagar, and his accomplices — Harjinder Singh, Tatt, Deepak — all residents of Jaspal Bangar, Deepal Gupta of Mahadev Nagar and Sukhveer Singh. Vijay is the mastermind of the robbery.

The police said Vijay lived in the same colony and was an acquaintance of the complainant. He knew that Yadav possessed cash and jewellery in the house and hatched a conspiracy and executed the crime.

The complainant stated that on Sunday night, he was at home with his two sons — 15-year-old and 13-year-old. Meanwhile, a group of masked men barged into the house. The robbers held his sons captive. The accused took him to a room, forced him to open the locks, and stole the cash and ornaments.

He added that as soon the accused left the house, he raised an alarm after which the neighbours gathered there. People tried to nab the accused, during which some residents identified Vijay, who managed to escape. On being identified by residents, Vijay also offered to return the stolen items.

ASI Surjit Singh said soon after receiving the complaint, the police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police identified the rest of the accused after investigation. A case under sections 395 (dacoity), 384 (extortion) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. Raids are on to arrest the accused.

