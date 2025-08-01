Ludhiana: ‘Asked to leave’ by mayor’s security, BJP councillors hold sit-in

A routine civic meeting at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office took an unexpected turn on Friday after a heated altercation broke out between mayor Inderjit Kaur and BJP councillors, culminating in a dramatic sit-in. The confrontation reportedly began when BJP councillors, who had gathered to raise long-standing complaints regarding “poor” sanitation, damaged roads and choked sewers in their wards, were allegedly asked to leave the mayor’s office by a member of her security staff. The incident triggered a sharp reaction from the councillors, leading to a standoff that lasted several hours. BJP leaders during a protest at MC zone D office in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As tensions mounted, senior BJP leaders including district president Rajnish Dhiman, state general secretary Anil Sarin and leaders Jiwan Gupta, Parveen Bansal and Gurdev Sharma Debi rushed to the MC office in support of the councillors. The leaders demanded immediate suspension of the security personnel involved or a public apology.

“There is no development happening in our wards. Roads turn into swimming pools after every rainfall and basic civic services like fogging or sewer cleaning are non-existent,” said councillor Pallavi. “When we raise these issues, we are treated like intruders. The mayor must realise she’s no longer in a school principal’s chair—this is about public service.”

Councillor Ruchi Gulati said, “My ward has been battling sewer overflows and mosquito infestation. There’s no fogging. Residents are falling sick with dengue and malaria. When we question the delay, we’re made to feel like outsiders.”

District BJP president Rajnish Dhiman said the protest won’t end until an apology is issued and the staff member involved is held accountable.

Meanwhile, Mayor Inderjit Kaur sought to downplay the controversy, calling it a “misunderstanding.” “The meeting was proceeding normally until two councillors raised their voices after being present for over an hour. The security guard entered only after hearing the commotion. No misbehaviour occurred,” she clarified. “I’m always open to introspection, but in this case, there was no fault from my side.”