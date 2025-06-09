Ludhiana: Associate teachers protest lack of benefits despite regularisation

Members of the Associate Teachers Front, Punjab held a symbolic protest on Sunday in the city, highlighting their unfulfilled demands, which they say have been ignored for far too long. Associate Teachers Front, Punjab, during a symbolic protest in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The protest led by state president Manpreet Singh Moga and Ajmer Singh Aulakh, had teachers’ participation from various districts across the state. They claimed that while the Punjab government issued appointment letters in July 2023 and made them rejoin schools, the move turned out to be a mere formality.

“Though the term ‘regular’ was mentioned in the letters, the government did not include any of the rightful benefits such as proper pay scales, travel allowance, medical facilities, or other entitlements available to regular employees,” they added.

Protesting teachers accused the government of wasting crores on publicity through advertisements that falsely claimed temporary workers were made permanent. However, the reality, they said, was just a meagre hike in salary, without any actual relief or recognition.

Protesters allege that repeated requests for meetings with the government have been met with indefinite postponements, leaving them disheartened. “It feels like the government has made it a norm to promise meetings and cancel them just days before. This has happened not once but many times,” said one of the leaders.

Gurmeet Padda, another leader of the union, highlighted the grim reality of retired associate teachers, who are forced to take up daily wage jobs to survive, as they retire without pensions or benefits. The protesting leaders demanded the implementation of due pay scales and the issuance of corporate social responsibility benefits so that their years of service and struggle could lead to a secure future.

The protesters warned that if the government continues to neglect their rightful demands, the movement will intensify in the coming days. A large number of leaders and members from across Punjab including Sukhjinder Singh Dakha, Manish Pathankot, Inderjit Mansa, Kuldeep Singh Kapoorthala, Jujhar Singh, Gurpreet Singh Bhotna, Jagdeep Singh, Jagmohan Singh, and others were present during the demonstration.

Associate pre-primary teachers demand post-retirement, other benefits

Teachers under the banner of the Associate Pre-Primary Teachers’ Union, Punjab, staged a sit-in protest, led by state convener Davinder Singh. They alleged that teachers who were regularised under the “Policy for Welfare of Adhoc, Contractual, Temporary Teachers” by the Punjab government are still being denied service-related rules and benefits.

Their demands include equal pay for all teachers with the same qualifications and workload, counting over 10 years of past service as experience, 15 casual leaves per year, a monthly medical allowance of ₹1,000, reimbursement for treatment, and inclusion under the pension scheme with post-retirement benefits like gratuity and ex-gratia grants.

They also demand seniority be decided as per 1994 rules, promotions based on merit, and immediate implementation of recommendations made by the government’s sub-committee on service rules and financial benefits. Singh said that appointment letters should be issued to teachers who are still awaiting their regularisation.

Former contract teachers rally for reappointment

Former teachers of the Punjab education department—including Education Guarantee Scheme (EGS), Alternative and Innovative Education (AIE), and Inclusive Education Volunteer (IEV) educators—staged a protest under the banner of the ‘Mud Bahaal Kache Adhyapak Union Punjab’, demanding immediate reinstatement into service.

Union president Vikas Sahni, vice-president Lakhwinder Kaur, and secretary Amandeep Kaur led the protest. They said that even after years of repeated letters and official verifications, the reappointment process remains stuck in limbo. “The verification is done, the documents are in place, yet there is no decision. It is all stuck-on paper,” they said.

The protesting educators reminded the government of promises made before the elections by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who had assured unconditional reinstatement. They pointed to the meeting held on November 27, 2024, in which then education secretary KK Yadav had verbally assured that all such teachers would be reinstated under the previous policy.

“We are not meant to sit on roads or shout slogans,” one teacher said. “But when your voice is constantly ignored, you’re left with no choice but to protest.” They urged the government to stop dragging the matter through endless inquiries and implement the reinstatement policy that was promised.

Sahni added that cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond visited them and assured of arranging a meeting with CM Mann on June 14.