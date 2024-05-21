Ludhiana: Authorities face uphill task of readying Model Town school for June 1 polls

With just 10 days left for Lok Sabha polling day on June 1 in the district, the deplorable condition of the classrooms and washrooms at the School of Eminence (SOE), Model Town, raises questions on the arrangements required to be made for the polling day. Three polling booths would be set up in the school building and with only 10 days left until the polling day, no arrangement has been made so far. (Manish/HT)

The school has been under construction for nearly eight months, so no classes have been conducted there since then. The classes of the Model Town school students were managed at the Jawahar Nagar SOE.

Three polling booths would be set up in the school building and with only 10 days left until the polling day, no arrangement has been made so far. Three classrooms have been allotted to set up polling booths and one room will be provided to the mid-day meal workers to prepare food for the appointed officials and the staff members. The classrooms are still being painted and their awful condition persists.

The heads of the schools where polling booths would be set up were directed to make the necessary arrangements, including water coolers, and functional and cleaned water tanks, and were asked to ensure cleanliness within the premises by the second week of May.

However, the condition of the Model Town school is not anywhere near the mark, and due to the ongoing construction work, entry into the building has become a difficult task due to the bamboo sticks, stack of bricks, and cement lying right at the entrance. The washrooms which were built last year are in a pitiable condition.

Principal Vishwakirat Kahlon said, “We have deployed 10 people for the cleanliness of the school and the task will be done within five days.” She added that though the deadline for the same has passed, the school authorities have asked for an extension to fulfill the requirements.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Sakshi Sawhney said she paid a visit to the school on Tuesday and has directed to remove all the construction and demolition debris for the convenience of the voters, and all the schools have been instructed to make the required arrangements by May 27.