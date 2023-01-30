Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana BDPO arrested red-handed for accepting bribe

Ludhiana BDPO arrested red-handed for accepting bribe

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:47 PM IST

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the BDPO posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana, has been arrested following a complaint by sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, resident of Boparai Kalan village

BDPO arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
BDPO arrested by the vigilance bureau on graft charges in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday nabbed a block development and panchayats officer posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting 25,000 as bribe.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the BDPO has been arrested following a complaint by sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, resident of Boparai Kalan village.

The spokesperson stated that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the BDPO Ashok Kumar has demanded a bribe of 50,000 for issuing utilisation certificate and payment of grants for executing development works in the gram panchayat. The deal was struck at 25,000.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused from his office while accepting a bribe of 25,000 from the complainant. Tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station in Ludhiana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out