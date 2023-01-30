Ludhiana BDPO arrested red-handed for accepting bribe

The Punjab vigilance bureau on Monday nabbed a block development and panchayats officer posted at Sudhar in Ludhiana for allegedly accepting ₹25,000 as bribe.

A spokesperson of the vigilance bureau said the BDPO has been arrested following a complaint by sarpanch Lakhvir Singh, resident of Boparai Kalan village.

The spokesperson stated that the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the BDPO Ashok Kumar has demanded a bribe of ₹50,000 for issuing utilisation certificate and payment of grants for executing development works in the gram panchayat. The deal was struck at ₹25,000.

After verifying his complaint, a VB team laid a trap and arrested the accused from his office while accepting a bribe of ₹25,000 from the complainant. Tainted money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson informed that a case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at VB police station in Ludhiana.