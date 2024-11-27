Ludhiana: Being offered far-off stations for promotions, allege teacher unions

Teachers’ unions have criticised the education department, claiming that teachers eligible for promotions were offered postings in far away areas despite “vacant positions in nearby schools”. The teacher added that those present on Monday later staged a protest against the decision to show limited stations. Upon questioning, officials claimed that priority was given to schools of eminence, teachers alleged. (HT File photo for representation)

The unions said that on November 25, primary cadre teachers from across the state reported at the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) office in Mohali for station choice for their promotion to the master cadre. Despite vacant posts in nearby schools, many teachers found only a few far-off or urban schools listed as choices, they said.

Amandeep Sharma, president of the Head Teacher and Centre Head Teachers’ Union, Punjab, said 402 teachers, appointed in 2001 and a few from the 1998 batch, were declared eligible for promotion. They were called to the department’s office to choose their posting. “But teachers reported that most nearby stations were not on the list. Many were forced to select stations over 200 km away or forfeit their promotion,” he said.

Charanjeet Kaur, a head teacher from Ludhiana, said, “We were excited to choose our postings but were disheartened to see limited options. We urge the government to open all vacant stations for selection.”

Another Ludhiana-based teacher revealed that multiple posts for social studies in the district remain vacant but were excluded from the choices. The teacher added that those present on Monday later staged a protest against the decision to show limited stations. Upon questioning, officials claimed that priority was given to schools of eminence, teachers alleged.

Daljit Singh Samrala, district president of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), criticised the policy, stating, “The government is neglecting middle schools. Even the senior secondary schools with less than 200 students are of least importance. Teachers with over 22 years of service are being promoted but with unreasonable conditions. Many may decline due to age and health concerns.”

Promotion cell director Ritu Verma refused to comment on the matter. Repeated attempts to establish contact with secondary education director Paramjeet Singh remained futile.