Ludhiana: ‘Betrayal’ has left deep scar, says Lakhowal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 29, 2025 05:34 AM IST

Lakhowal claimed that the entire operation was linked to the upcoming bypoll in Ludhiana West and said that the AAP government, acting under pressure, removed their protest site just to win one seat

Members of over 30 farmer unions staged a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office on Friday, expressing outrage over the recent action ​on farmers protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri borders. The protestors raised slogans against the Punjab government and accused it of bowing to corporate pressure.

Farmer unions raising slogans against the state government during the protest outside the DC office in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The protest was led by Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) president Harinder Singh Lakhowal, who accused the Punjab government of adopting oppressive tactics against peacefully protesting farmers.

“Instead of listening to the farmers’ demands, the government detained our leaders during a meeting. Though they were released later, the betrayal has left a deep scar,” said Lakhowal. He alleged that the removal of protest sites at the borders was orchestrated to serve the interests of corporate houses and facilitate political gains ahead of the Ludhiana by-election.

Lakhowal further claimed that the entire operation was linked to the upcoming bypoll in Ludhiana West. “The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, acting under pressure, removed our protest site just to win one seat. Kejriwal has lost political ground in Delhi, and now they want to bring him to Rajya Sabha from Punjab. To clear the way, they launched this action against farmers,” he said.

He also alleged widespread vandalism and theft during the crackdown. “Valuable belongings of farmers worth crores were stolen or destroyed. MLAs and their workers looted our items and not even basic belongings were spared,” he said.

The protesting farmers warned that if their concerns are not addressed, they will intensify their agitation. Lakhowal said the unions will soon convene a meeting to chalk out the next phase of their movement. “Today’s protest is just a warning. If the government continues to act under corporate influence, we will surround administrative offices across the state,” he said.

Prominent farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal also joined the chorus of condemnation. He said the crackdown was carried out at the behest of corporate houses and under pressure from foreign trade interests. “The Centre and the state government are working under pressure from the US and corporations. If the government enters into Free Trade Agreements that harm farmers, we will launch a protest far bigger than what the country has seen so far,” he warned.

