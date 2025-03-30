Ludhiana: Big turnout at ‘mega PTM’ in govt schools

Ludhiana A mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) took place in the government schools across the district on Saturday. The event was organised for announcement of results for non-board classes and class 5. The meeting, which was aimed at strengthening parent-school collaboration, saw an overwhelming turnout. District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur addressing the parents on the occasion of PTM at Government School, Cemetery Road in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

School of Eminence (SOE), Model Town, principal Vishwakirat Kahlon said 77% of parents attended the PTM. The school also invited alumni, including bankers, teachers, and business professionals, to inspire current students. Meanwhile, at SOE, Jawahar Nagar, officials reported that 87% of parents attended the meeting.

Pardeep Kumar, principal of Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), said that 95% of parents participated in the meeting where a special graduation ceremony was organised for young students.At GSSS, Cemetery Road, principal Charanjeet Kaur Ahuja said the PTM was attended by 100% of the parents. Prizes were awarded to the winners of games, such as jumping jacks and pinball, organised during the event. The school managed the PTM by assigning a single teacher to announce results for three sections. Additionally, books for the new academic session were distributed to students.

Dharamjeet Singh Dhillon, state finance secretary of the Lecturer Cadre Union and an educator at GSSS, Dhanansu,said that over 80% of parents attended the meeting. With the school also serving as an examination centre, teachers on exam duty met parents before 11 AM, while other faculty members managed the remaining sessions.

A key highlight of the Mega PTM was the introduction of the Holistic Progress Card. It provided parents with a comprehensive report on their child’s overall growth, including academic, health, social values, and cultural development.

District education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur visited Government Primary School No. 5 and GMSS Cemetery Road, where she encouraged teachers and parents to utilise the resources available in government schools. “The special feature of this PTM is that, for the first time, parents are being given insights into their child’s learning levels along with their well-being and character development,” said DEO Ravinder Kaur.

“This initiative ensures parental participation in a child’s all-round development.” she added.

Deputy DEO Manoj Kumar visited primary schools in Kohara, Sahnewal, and Kanganwal, discussing the quality of education, free books, mid-day meals, foreign training programs for teachers, and innovative teaching methods like the JADE method and Mission Samarth.