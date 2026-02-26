Ludhiana bizman gets ₹10 crore extortion call, FIR lodged

Ludhiana The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Harvinder Singh Hardy, a resident of BRS Nagar, under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT)

Three days after a local BJP leader received extortion call from notorious gangster Goldy Brar, a Ludhiana-based businessman associated with Punjabi singer Parmish Verma has reported receiving extortion calls from a person claiming to be wanted gangster Hari Chand Jatt alias Harry Boxer, allegedly linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller threatened to shoot the singer, the complainant and their family members if ₹10 crore was not paid to him.

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR on the complaint of Harvinder Singh Hardy, a resident of BRS Nagar, under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In his complaint, Harvinder Singh stated that he manages events for Parmish Verma. Since February 14, he has been receiving calls and messages from different international numbers. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Harry Boxer, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, and repeatedly demanded ₹10 crore. He also issued threats to kill the complainant, his family and the singer if the demand was not met.

The complainant told police that he lives with his wife, two children and mother and is living in fear due to the threats. On the basis of his statement, police have booked unidentified persons and initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the calls and messages.

Notably, Harry Boxer has recently figured in similar cases involving extortion threats to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and film director Rohit Shetty. He has also been linked to a firing incident at a Surrey-based café associated with comedian Kapil Sharma.

Police said further action would be taken after technical analysis of the phone numbers and coordination with central agencies to establish the identity and location of the accused.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, who is a realtor and holding PR of Canada, received extortion calls from notorious gangster Goldy Brar, who demanded ₹5 crore. The complainant, Gurbir Singh Garcha a resident of Model Town, who also owned a filling station, stated that when he stopped attending calls from the gangster, he sent voice and text messages and threatened to harm him. The Model town police had lodged an FIR on February 22 against the gangster and initiated investigation.