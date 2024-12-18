Ludhiana BJP expels several leaders for ‘anti-party’ activities

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expelled over a dozen Ludhiana leaders, including former councillors, for six years due to their involvement in “anti-party” activities. In a statement, the BJP says senior leaders, including Punjab in-charge and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, held consultations with party’s Ludhiana core committee before arriving at the decision.

The expelled leaders include Sarbjit Singh Kaka, Parminder Singh Lapra, Surjit Singh Rai, Balwinder Singh Binder, Mannu Arora, Amarjit Singh Kali, Sarvan Attari, Ajay Goswami, Shiv Devi Goswami, Seema Sharma, her husband Shyam Shastri, Harjinder Singh, Kuldeep Sharma, Sandeep Mani, Naresh Syal and Anita Sharma.

The BJP statement emphasised that the decision was taken with immediate effect to ensure discipline within the party and to set an example that anti-party activities will not be tolerated. “These leaders were found engaging in actions detrimental to the party’s interests, and the expulsion is aimed at maintaining the integrity and unity of the organisation,” the statement read.

A senior BJP leader commented, “The party stands firm on its principles and cannot allow individuals to jeopardise the hard work of its dedicated members. Such actions are necessary to strengthen the organisation.”

It is pertinent to mention that Lapran had joined BJP during parliamentary election after leaving the Congress. He was annoyed with the Congress leadership after former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains had joined Congress.