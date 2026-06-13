Ludhiana: BJP leader’s brother, aide held for firing outside tavern over ₹90 snack bill

The brother of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district vice president and his aide were arrested on Thursday night for allegedly opening fire outside a tavern over a trivial dispute involving a snack bill of ₹90. A complaint against the duo was filed by Aakash, owner of a liquor vend and tavern in Sundar Nagar. (HT File)

Police said the accused, who were allegedly in an inebriated state, fired two rounds from a licensed revolver following an altercation with the tavern owner over non-payment of the bill. No one was injured in the firing, the police added.

The arrested accused were identified as Rajan Sharma, a resident of Basant Nagar and brother of BJP district vice president Mahesh Dutt Sharma, and his relative Ankush Sharma of Dhai Marla Colony.

A complaint against the duo was filed by Aakash, owner of a liquor vend and tavern in Sundar Nagar, following which a case was registered at Daresi police station.

According to the complainant, the two men were consuming liquor in their car outside the tavern on Thursday night and had paid the bill for it. However, when a waiter approached them for payment of snacks worth ₹90, they allegedly refused and asked that the owner be called. When Aakash approached them, the accused allegedly began abusing him. After he objected, Rajan allegedly pulled out his licensed .22 calibre revolver and pointed it at him. Fearing for his safety, Aakash ran away, following which the accused allegedly fired two shots outside the tavern. The complainant alleged that the duo created a scene over the payment and attempted to intimidate him. But before they could escape, the tavern owner and his associates overpowered them and informed the police, who took them into custody.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City-I) Sameer Verma said, “The accused were in an inebriated state during the argument and preliminary investigation suggests no previous rivalry between the parties. Rajan had fired in the air using Sharma’s licensed revolver following which they were arrested,” Verma said.

Police have registered a case under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at Daresi police station