Ludhiana boy Reyansh gets 99.6% in ICSE Class 10

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results on Monday. Reyansh Gupta of Sat Paul Mittal School, topped the district with 99.6% marks in Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) exams. Amulya Dhawan of the same school topped the score list with 99% in the Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 exams. Class 12 students of Sat Paul Mittal School celebrating after the ICSE result declared in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

As per Class 10 results, Vaman Gupta and Tia Upadhyaya of Sat Paul Mittal School, came in at second and third positions with 99.4% and 99.2%, respectively.

Reyansh scored a perfect 100 in science, computer and mathematics. His father Rahul Gupta is a businessman and mother Shefali Gupta is a homemaker. The 15-year old squash player relied completely on self study and school teachers for his exams. “I did not join any extra coaching as we had extra classes and doubt sessions in our school,” he said. Even during his exam days, he used to play squash daily. “I devoted nearly five hours a day preparing for the exams, but never skipped a day at squash court as it helped me refresh my mind,” he added.

Amulya Dhawan, the district topper in Class 12 examination aspires to pursue journalism and has been admitted into Ashoka University to study liberal arts. Her father Vivek Dhawan is a businessman and mother Purnima Dhawan, a businesswoman.

She said, “I have never counted hours and studied everything in depth. I finished my entire syllabus prior to the pre-boards which is why my exam went smoothly.” Dhawan was a part of the school basketball team and even started a school newspaper with her batchmates.

In Class 12 non medical stream, Bhavya Bansal of the same school topped the district with 98.75%. He scored a perfect 100 in mathematics and computer science. His father, Neeraj Bansal is an orthopaedic surgeon and mother, Monika Singla is a neurology professor.

Bhavya always wanted to study computers and technology. He even developed an app called ‘My Med Tracker’ for patients with medication compliance.

Bhavya said, “I divided my syllabus throughout the year for its smooth completion which made things easy for me as I had nothing piled up at the end.” Bhavya was a part of the school cricket team which stood third at the state level ICSE tournament last year.

Commerce topper of the district, Varun Mahajan of the same school scored 96.75%. He said he never had a rigorous study schedule, but was consistent with mathematics. Varun comes from a business family.

In medical stream, Arshdeep Kaur of Sacred Heart Convent School, Sahnewal, topped the district with 97.75%. She said I used to get up at around 5 in the morning a month prior to the exams and went by the time table prepared for the study. “I personally feel that mornings are best time to memorise the chapters,” she added. Her father Jasdev Singh is a farmer and mother Manjinder Kaur is a homemaker.