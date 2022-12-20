Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Brace for a blanket of fog in Ludhiana for the next four days

Brace for a blanket of fog in Ludhiana for the next four days

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 20, 2022 12:12 AM IST

The air quality index (AQI) level in Ludhiana was recorded at 251, which falls under the poor category and can cause breathing issues to most people on prolonged exposure; as per the met department, the temperature is expected to fall further in the coming days

The meteorological experts have said that prevailing still-air condition, coupled with dense fog has led to a rise in the level of pollution in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Foggy conditions are expected to prevail in the region for next four days, the department of climate change and agriculture meteorology at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The meteorological experts have said that prevailing still-air condition, coupled with dense fog has led to a rise in the level of pollution in the city.

Elaborating, climate change and agricultural meteorology department head Pavneet Kaur Kingra said, “Low wind velocity (less than 5km) and dip in temperature creates closed-room conditions causing suspended particles to keep hanging in the air. The drug emitting through vehicular movement compounded the problem and led to a rise in pollution level.”

The air quality index (AQI) level was recorded at 251, which falls under the poor category and can cause breathing issues to most people on prolonged exposure.

As per the met department, the temperature is expected to fall further in the coming days.

Kingra said while the maximum temperature on Monday was 19° Celsius, the minimum temperature dropped down to 6.2° Celsius. She added that the weather is expected to remain cold and dry with possibility of fog during the morning hours across Ludhiana and its adjoining areas.

She said the present conditions are favourable for rabbi corps and will help in tillering, which is production of side shoots, and jointing of wheat crops.

Kingra warned against morning travel in view of dense fog and low visibility, asking commuters to plan their travel accordingly. She also advised elderly residents, especially those with heart conditions, to refrain from early morning walks amid the cold weather conditions and high level of pollution.

