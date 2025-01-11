Ludhiana: Braille Bhawan inmate sodomised, watchman arrested

A watchman at Braille Bhawan along Chandigarh Road has been arrested allegedly for sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy with mental disabilities. According to Braille Bhawan officials, the accused had been sodomising the boy for the past one year. The accused also threatened the victim to keep mum. The Braille Bhawan where the crime is said to have taken place in Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Prabhjot Singh. The police have been investigating to know if he sexually assaulted other inmates.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of Braille Bhawan superintendent Amandeep Sing Bal. In his complaint, the superintendent said he came to know that the watchman, Prabhjot Singh, had sexually assaulted the 15-year-old victim, who has mental disability, on November 24, 2024. When they investigated on their own, they found that the accused had been sexually exploited the boy for the past one year.

Inspector Kulbir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Jamalpur police station, said an FIR under Sections 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused.

The Braille Bhawan was in the news in 2022 as well when two minors went missing. On August 10, 2022, a 15-year-old inmate of a children’s home at Braille Bhawan, left to appear in an exam at Government High Smart School, Jamalpur, but did not return. The Jamalpur police had registered an FIR against an unidentified accused for confining the boy to some secret place.

On April 11, 2022, another inmate at the children’s home went missing under mysterious circumstances. He along with other inmates was cleaning the lawn at the time of the incident. The police had registered an the same day. The police haven’t been able to trace them so far.