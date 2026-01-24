Ludhiana: Bullock cart races return to Kila Raipur games after a decade

After remaining off the track for more than a decade following a nationwide ban on animal races, bullock cart races are set to return to the famous Kila Raipur Rural Olympics this year, with the district administration confirming that the event will be held from January 30 to February 1. The revival of the races, one of the biggest attractions of the Rural Olympics, comes nearly 11 years after the Supreme Court prohibited such events citing concerns over animal cruelty. The Rural Olympics are being organised for the third consecutive year by Bhagwant Mann-led government. (HT File)

Officials said more than 100 entries have already been received from across Punjab even before the closing date on January 29, reflecting strong interest among participants. The Rural Olympics are being organised for the third consecutive year by Bhagwant Mann-led government.

Bullock cart races and dog races were brought under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in 2000, and in 2014 the Supreme Court imposed a nationwide ban on such events, effectively ending the races at Kila Raipur. The decision marked a major setback for the rural fair, which has been held since the 1930s and had earned international recognition largely due to its traditional sporting events.

In recent years, several states moved to amend their laws to revive traditional animal sports. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld amendments by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, paving the way for the return of events like Jallikattu and Kambala. Punjab also passed the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Punjab Amendment) Bill, but the races could not be held last year as the state was awaiting presidential assent.

Even earlier attempts to revive the event had failed. In 2023, the proposed bullock cart race at Kila Raipur was cancelled after the animal husbandry department issued directions not to hold it.

The Bill finally received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu on February 27, 2024, clearing the legal hurdle for the state to resume such events under strict conditions.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said the return of bullock cart races, long demanded by farmers, rural youth and lovers of traditional sports, reflects the state government’s commitment to preserving Punjab’s rural sporting heritage. “The bullock cart races will be organised on all three days of the Rural Olympics under strict supervision. A high-powered committee has been constituted to ensure compliance with guidelines issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Punjab amendment,” he said.

The rules prohibit the use of whips or spiked sticks, mandate the presence of veterinary teams and require that only healthy animals be allowed to participate. The events cannot be held in extreme weather or harsh sunlight.

President of the Kila Raipur Sports Society, Colonel Surinder Singh Grewal, assured that all norms will be strictly followed.