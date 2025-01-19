Ludhiana: Burglars hit three shops in Ghumar Mandi

A gang of burglars allegedly hit three shops in the Ghumar Mandi area in a single night, breaking locks and stealing cash. The thefts occurred in the early hours of Saturday and were captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the shops. The accused targeted two medical stores and a salon. (HT File)

The division number 8 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused.

The accused targeted two medical stores and a salon. Om Medicos owner Tarun Rawal found on Saturday morning that the locks of the shutter were broken, and the shop was ransacked. He said ₹35,000 were stolen and the CCTV footage showed that two bike-borne accused carried out the theft around 4 am.

A nearby medical store owned by one Raju was broken into and the thieves stole approximately ₹25,000.

The thieves returned empty-handed from the salon as there was nothing valuable there.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused following a complaint by Tarun Rawal.