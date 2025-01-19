Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Burglars hit three shops in Ghumar Mandi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 20, 2025 05:14 AM IST

The thefts occurred in the early hours of Saturday and were captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the shops

A gang of burglars allegedly hit three shops in the Ghumar Mandi area in a single night, breaking locks and stealing cash. The thefts occurred in the early hours of Saturday and were captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed near the shops.

The accused targeted two medical stores and a salon. (HT File)
The accused targeted two medical stores and a salon. (HT File)

The division number 8 police registered a first-information report (FIR) against unidentified accused.

The accused targeted two medical stores and a salon. Om Medicos owner Tarun Rawal found on Saturday morning that the locks of the shutter were broken, and the shop was ransacked. He said 35,000 were stolen and the CCTV footage showed that two bike-borne accused carried out the theft around 4 am.

A nearby medical store owned by one Raju was broken into and the thieves stole approximately 25,000.

The thieves returned empty-handed from the salon as there was nothing valuable there.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR was registered under Sections 305 and 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against unidentified accused following a complaint by Tarun Rawal.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On