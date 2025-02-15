Ludhiana: Burglars target two transformers in Jagraon

A gang of burglars targeted two electric transformers in Sidhwan Kalan village and Pauna village in Jagraon and stole oil besides metal, police said. The incident caused a disruption of electricity in the villages. The Sadar Jagraon police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation. ASI John Masih, who is investigating the case, said involvement of one gang is suspected in both incidents. A case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused. (HT Photo)

