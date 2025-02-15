Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Burglars target two transformers in Jagraon

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 15, 2025 08:08 AM IST

The FIR has been registered on the statement of a farmer, Rajinder Singh; the complainant said a transformer installed in Sidhwan Kalan village, Ludhiana, was targeted by burglars who took away oil and metal from it; similar incident was reported in Pauna village

A gang of burglars targeted two electric transformers in Sidhwan Kalan village and Pauna village in Jagraon and stole oil besides metal, police said. The incident caused a disruption of electricity in the villages. The Sadar Jagraon police have registered an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

ASI John Masih, who is investigating the case, said involvement of one gang is suspected in both incidents. A case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused. (HT Photo)
ASI John Masih, who is investigating the case, said involvement of one gang is suspected in both incidents. A case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused. (HT Photo)

The FIR has been registered on the statement of a farmer, Rajinder Singh. The complainant said a transformer installed in Sidhwan Kalan village was targeted by burglars who took away oil and metal from it. Similar incident was reported in Pauna village.

ASI John Masih, who is investigating the case, said involvement of one gang is suspected in both incidents. A case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS has been registered against unidentified accused. The police are trying to trace the accused.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On