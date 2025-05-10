Ludhiana: Businessman threatened over dispute; 4 booked

Three businessmen and one of their aides have been booked for allegedly threatening a business associate following a monetary issue, the division number 5 police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Akash Narang, Ravi Narang and Piyush Narang, while their aide is yet to be identified. After investigating the matter, an FIR has been registered under Sections 308, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS against the accused. No arrest has been made so far in the case. (HT Photo)

Complainant Ashwani Kumar Gupta of Millar Ganj said his firm had supplied material to the accused. He said that he approached the accused for the payment on May 2, but they refused. He alleged that on May 4 he received a call from a foreign number. The caller threatened him that he would face dire consequences if he asked Narangs for the payment, the complainant mentioned.

ASI Kashmir Singh, who is investigating the case, said Gupta filed his complaint on Thursday. After investigating the matter, an FIR has been registered under Sections 308, 351(2), and 3(5) of the BNS against the accused. No arrest has been made so far in the case, he added.