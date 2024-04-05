 Ludhiana CA dies as car plunges into canal - Hindustan Times
Ludhiana CA dies as car plunges into canal

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 06, 2024 05:08 AM IST

Inspector Rohit Sharma, SHO at Doraha police station said the locals noticed the car plunged into the canal and alerted the police; before they could reach the spot, the locals had already rescued the man and rushed him to the hospital

A Chartered Accountant drowned to death after his car plunged into Sirhind Feeder Canal near Rampur of Doraha on Friday evening. The onlookers rescued the man and rushed him to hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Doraha police have initiated investigation. The reason behind the mishap had not been ascertained yet. The deceased has been identified as Nimit Sharma, 35, of Model Town.

Inspector Rohit Sharma, SHO at Doraha police station said the locals noticed the car plunged into the canal and alerted the police. Before they could reach the spot, the locals had already rescued the man and rushed him to the hospital. The body was identified from the proofs recovered from his clothes. Efforts are on to fish out the car from the canal. A commuter, Jagroop Singh, said he was going to Shri Bhaini Sahib, when he noticed the man drowning in the car. He raised the alarm and called on people for his rescue.

A friend, Ashish Kumar, said Nimit had left the house in the morning as usual. They received a call from police about the mishap in the evening.

