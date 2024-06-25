Ludhiana: Camp under Sarkar Tuhade Dwar held in Bhattian village

A special camp under “Sarkar Tuhade Dwar” was organised in Bhattian village by the district administration here on Tuesday where deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and MLA Gill Jiwan Singh Sangowal along with other officials listened to the problems of the residents. MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal and DC Sakshi Sawhney interacting with beneficiaries during Sarkar Tuhade Dwar, in Ludhiana, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The cases, including senior citizen, widow pensions AB-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna cards, besides other services were taken up.

Karan Sharma from Bhattian Colony, who arrived at the camp with his mother Mamta to apply for a widow pension card and got his work done during the camp.

Suresh Kumar Sharma from local Ajit Nagar also received the sanction letter for an old-aged pension at the camp. Raj Rani, a widow, also obtained the widow pension sanction letter on the spot and commended the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar campaign. Hardeep Singh, who received AB-Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna within an hour at the camp, also expressed appreciation for the initiative.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Sangowal and DC Sawhney. ADC Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Deepak Bhatia and others were also present in the camp.

Various senior officials from departments such as revenue, sewa kendras, social justice, empowerment and minorities, social security and development of women and children, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, health, water supply and sanitation, rural development and panchayats, police, and others helped the people.

MLA Sangowal and DC Sawhney interacted with the beneficiaries and instructed the officials to ensure the prompt resolution of any issues raised by the people.

MLA Sangowal mentioned that the chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led state government had been conducting special suvidha camps at different locations to ensure that the benefits of the government’s services and schemes reach the masses.

DC Sawhney also said that more camps would be held across the district as part of the Sarkar Tuhade Dwar campaign to provide the benefits of government services directly to the people.